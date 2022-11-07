Riverwood Healthcare Center announced the addition of Physician Assistant Elizabeth Lilley to its urology care team in Aitkin.
Lilley joins Dr. Brandon Reynolds, Dr. Matthew Watson and Nurse Practitioner Cindy Hauser in providing urological care to patients. Specifically, her role will focus on assisting in robotic surgery, seeing clinic patients and clinic urology procedures.
“Elizabeth brings extensive urological clinical procedure experience to her new role at Riverwood,” said Cindi Baker, Riverwood’s chief operating officer. “Her training as an assistant in robotic surgeries is another huge asset that will benefit urology patient care here. We are thrilled to welcome her to our urology team.”
Lilley began her health care career in 2010 as a paramedic. She has worked in civilian emergency medical services, pediatrics, urgent care and cardiology. As an Air Force veteran, she spent the majority of her military service in Japan. In 2020, she started a new career as a physician assistant specializing in urology, most recently working in Alaska.
“I want patients to feel heard and a valued part of their medical decision-making,” Lilley said.
Away from work, Lilley enjoys spending time with her husband and sons, with whom she participates in various outdoor activities. She also enjoys knitting and crocheting.
For an appointment with Lilley, call Riverwood’s specialty clinic at 218-927-5566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.