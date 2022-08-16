Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Mille Lacs Health System Paramedic Toby Rowan, Fifty Lakes, who died at age 47 while on duty was among the 72 Emergency Medical Services professionals lost in the line of duty honored recently by the National EMS Memorial Service in Washington, D.C.

Rowan’s family members and colleagues from sCRMC and Essentia attended the event in his memory. He worked at CRMC with honor and dedication to his patients and communities for five years. He was on call as a paramedic for Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia in January 2021 when he died. Minnesota EMS Honor Guard escorted Rowan through Crosby along with numerous EMS, police and fire officers from all over the state driving with the hearse.

