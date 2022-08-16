Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Mille Lacs Health System Paramedic Toby Rowan, Fifty Lakes, who died at age 47 while on duty was among the 72 Emergency Medical Services professionals lost in the line of duty honored recently by the National EMS Memorial Service in Washington, D.C.
Rowan’s family members and colleagues from sCRMC and Essentia attended the event in his memory. He worked at CRMC with honor and dedication to his patients and communities for five years. He was on call as a paramedic for Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia in January 2021 when he died. Minnesota EMS Honor Guard escorted Rowan through Crosby along with numerous EMS, police and fire officers from all over the state driving with the hearse.
As part of the weekend’s celebration, an EMS memorial bike ride which began in Texas, completed its three-week journey to Washington, D.C., on July 22, accompanying the Tree of Life, a representation of an oak tree, symbolizing strength. The name, agency and date of loss of each National EMS Memorial Service honoree is engraved on a bronze oak leaf, which is then added to the Tree of Life. Each rider wore a dog tag with the name of one of the honorees, which was given to families.
On Saturday, July 23, a memorial service was held. Families were presented a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol building.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
