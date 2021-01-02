The detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in other countries is a good reminder that poultry in Minnesota are at risk because of migratory pathways and how birds move around the world. The keys to detecting and preventing HPAI in Minnesota are:
EARLY DETECTION
Any unexplained increase in mortality, decreased egg production, respiratory issues, or neurologic (twisted necks) or quiet signs of disease should be investigated. Make sure the people who work with your birds daily (either you or your workers) know what to look for. If you find one or two dead birds in your flock for a couple days in a row, and you cannot explain their death, contact your veterinarian, even if all other birds look fine.
Report what you’re seeing. Call your veterinarian to describe the signs in your flock so together next steps can be taken. If you do not have a veterinarian call the Board.
Submit samples for testing. If influenza is suspected, the Minnesota H5/H7 Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza Response Plan requires 30 pooled tracheal swab samples from each barn be collected. Samples must be collected by an Authorized Poultry Testing Agent in good standing with the Board or an Accredited Veterinarian using an approved submission form. Call the MPTL (320-231-5170) or email poultry@state.mn.us if there are questions about the sample collection/submission process or to get supplies at no cost.
PREVENT EXPOSURE
Review and update your biosecurity plan. Biosecurity can only work to prevent avian influenza introductions if you and all employees follow it consistently.
Pay special attention to the line of separation. Carefully follow safe entry and exit procedures into your flock. Changing weather conditions can make these procedures difficult because of snow, ice, wind and other shifting weather conditions. At the same time, puddles and other standing water may attract waterfowl to get even closer to barns.
Make sure garbage and dead birds are removed from your farm site according to your biosecurity plan. This is needed in order to prevent disease transmission to other farm sites within your operation or to another grower.
