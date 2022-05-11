Parents, caregivers, and area residents are welcome to attend “Seize the Awkward,” a community discussion on mental health planned for Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in the Mayberry Auditorium at Crosby Ironton High School.
Experts will explain how to recognize the risk factors of suicide and how to watch for warning signs in youth. An open discussion about how to openly talk about suicide and when to take action will be held. After a brief presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the mental health professionals.
Presenters include Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Family Physician Kara Maucieri, M.D.; Psychiatrists Darshana Bhattacharyya and Lauren Phillips, M.D.; Psychologist Kristin Furan, Psy.D.; and Psychotherapist Katie Nystrom, M.S.W.
“Seize the Awkward” is sponsored through a partnership of CRMC and Smiles for Jake, which share the common goal of bringing the community together to normalize the conversation on mental health. The groups are working toward encouraging the community to talk about mental health as comfortably as they speak about physical health.
Other local mental health experts will be in attendance and resources will be available. The program is free, and registration is available at https://form.jotform.com/221215913812044. Those attending should use the school’s north entrance and park their vehicle in the student parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.