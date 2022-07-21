Aitkin County CARE is currently doing a search for additional volunteers for its Senior Companion Program which provides companionship, transportation and errand assistance to elderly community members, allowing them to continue to live independently in their own homes.
Everyone knows that volunteering is meant to improve and support the community by giving our time and energy to nonprofit agencies that provide much needed services. However, that’s not where the benefits stop.
As a volunteer, it will give you the chance to work on a project or issue that is important to you, simply for the passion of it rather than for a paycheck. Seniors have a unique set of skills and knowledge to offer as volunteers. A lifetime of experience can help you help others in a number of ways, from mentoring and tutoring the younger generation, to providing career guidance, to offering companionship and care.
Volunteerism isn’t just beneficial for those being helped. Research shows that volunteering gives mental and physical health benefits to those doing the helping. It also fosters positive social and family relationships and contributes to a positive image of seniors as a healthy and vital part of our society.
Lastly, and most importantly, volunteering allows you to find the joy of serving others and helping to improve our local community. Make a difference, meet people, gain new skills and add a whole new experience. Volunteer!
Call us today to become a volunteer in some of the following areas: receptionist in the office, Senior Companion Program, Matter of Balance teacher, Meals on Wheels, Transportation or Chore Services through Aitkin County CARE.
Another great opportunity is to be an exercise coach. This is great way to keep yourself active while sharing the gift of exercise with others. Positions teaching Tai Ji Quan (for balance) and SAIL are available. You can volunteer however much time you would like. No minimum or maximum. There are training opportunities and volunteer recognition programs. Best of all, you will know that you are helping seniors in need of help.
Want to earn a little while gaining the same benefits as volunteering? Aitkin County CARE has employment opportunities to provide light homemaking and respite care. Training is provided and you establish your schedule. To learn more about employment opportunities contact Kim Nutting, CARE program director,, 218-927-1383 extension 2 or kimprogramdirector@gmail.com.
