Physical therapist Johnny Severson, Crosby, recently joined the staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department.
Prior to CRMC, Severson practiced at Select Therapy in Baxter for five years, where he was the lead therapist for its Crosslake and Pine River clinics. He earned a doctorate in physical therapy at Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center. Severson also holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Benedictine College in Kansas. For additional information about the rehabilitation department’s services, please call 218-546-2315 or 888-487-6437 or send a message to Rehab@cuyunamed.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.