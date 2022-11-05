Fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon Erik Severson, M.D., Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, was recently named a top orthopaedic surgery doctor by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Severson is ranked first out of 12 providers in the area for repair of total knee joint arthroplasty and first out of eight providers in the area for total hip replacement.
Severson’s composite ranking score is 88%, translating to a letter grade of A in the Provider Ranking System which ranks providers by frequency of the services they perform. He is identified as a high-performing medical provider in his medical specialty from CMS’s nine years of data up to and through 2020.
“We are so pleased to share this news of national recognition for Dr. Severson’s outstanding orthopaedic surgery expertise,” said Riverwood Healthcare Center CEO Ken Westman. “His skill in using advanced orthopaedic surgery procedures such as robotic-assisted knee surgery, helps several hundred patients annually regain their mobility and enjoyment of life.”
Severson has practiced at CRMC and Riverwood Health Care Center since 2010. He serves as the Total Joints Program medical director and oversees the Rapid Recovery Program, a leading-edge joint replacement protocol with proven outcome enhancements for patients.
Completing fellowship training at the Mayo Clinic in orthopaedic surgery, his practice focuses on primary hip and knee replacement, as well as the more complex procedures of revision of hip and knee replacements. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications in the orthopaedic field as well as doing presentations on high-level research on joint care treatment at professional conferences across the country.
CRMC’s Orthopaedics Department is also ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings as High Performing in Hip Fracture. CRMC also earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification in 2022 by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
