Dr. Erik Severson, M.D.

Dr. Erik Severson, M.D.

Fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon Erik Severson, M.D., Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, was recently named a top orthopaedic surgery doctor by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. 

Severson is ranked first out of 12 providers in the area for repair of total knee joint arthroplasty and first out of eight providers in the area for total hip replacement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.