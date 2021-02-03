As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the state of Minnesota, frustrations are growing even as vaccine availability grows.
Cynthia Bennett, the director of health and human services for Aitkin County, reported at the county board meeting Jan. 26 that 897 people in Aitkin County have started the vaccine.
That includes nearly everyone in Phase 1a, according to Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor Erin Melz.
“We will be continually circling back to capture those that, for one reason or another, didn’t get vaccinated at first offering,” Melz explained. “Maybe they were unavailable, sick at the time or changed their mind. MDH also continues to review Phase 1a and may make an addition here and there.”
Now, between the pilot mass vaccination site in Mountain Iron and individual clinics through Riverwood Healthcare and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, individuals over the age of 65 are beginning to get the vaccine.
However, the number of doses available is sporadic and generally not known until the last minute. As an example, notifications went out Jan. 25 to a handful of individuals who were randomly chosen as the county received 100 doses.
The county did not receive notice it was receiving the vaccine doses until shortly before the notifications went out.
“Things are changing daily,” said Bennett at the county board meeting. “This is not ideal, and there is a lot of frustration.”
Melz said much the same thing.
“Currently, supply is not keeping up with demand from the broad target populations announced by federal and state governments,” she said. “Minnesota is not receiving enough vaccine to allocate to local health departments, healthcare systems and pharmacies who are ready to deliver it. Allocations have been small, slow and inconsistent.”
Bennett said at the county board meeting that the Mountain Iron pilot site is exactly that – a pilot program to work out the small details that will make a mass vaccination site run smoothly. The pilot program there is designed to handle all of northeast Minnesota.
As such, there are numerous delays – up to and including a lack of doses and the drive time to Mountain Iron, which is almost two hours.
Melz said that because of the distance to Mountain Iron, “we are working hard locally to deliver vaccine” to those who would be served by the pilot program.
Bennett said at the meeting that while individuals aged 65 or older, daycare providers and PK-12 personnel are eligible to receive the vaccine, there were exceptionally limited numbers of vaccine available.
The holdup, Bennett said, is likely on the federal side. From there, the vaccines are making their way to local providers at a slow trickle. As Aitkin County Commissioner Laurie Westerlund said, “I just do not get how they’re dispensing all this.”
“How much does the state have?” she asked. “We need to know that. We should all be working together. I just don’t understand the problem.”
There are some positives, however, with the vaccinations. According to local health officials, all residents and staff at local long-term care facilities have received their first dose of the vaccine if they wanted it, which should begin providing protection to that population.
The other question right now, of course, is how well the vaccine will work against the variants in the COVID-19 virus that are beginning to pop up. Melz said that Aitkin County has received no notices that those strains are in the county yet.
“As this virus changes and while hard work is being done to deliver vaccinations, it’s important to stay vigilant about mask wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when not feeling well and testing for COVID-19.
“At this time, early studies have indicated current vaccines available and in use are showing (an) effect against the variant strains.”
