Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a conversation with surgeon James Stokman, M.D., who has returned to his hometown of Crosby as the area’s only spine surgeon, on Friday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. at video.lptv.org.
Together they will discuss some of the new, advanced techniques and physical therapies available in spinal surgery.
For more information or an appointment with Dr. Stokman, visit www.cuyunamed.org/pa
tient-care/spine-care or call 218-545-1044.
