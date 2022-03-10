Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Chaplain, Mark Henson, will make a presentation about how being spiritual can help patients cope with their diagnosis and illness at CRMC’s Virtual Cancer Support Group on Thursday, March 17, from 12-1 p.m.
Henson is the spiritual care specialist of CRMC’s Care Management team. He works with other members of the interdisciplinary team to identify and respond to spiritual and emotional needs and is attuned to notice the relational dynamics and ethical principles at play in the clinical and professional setting. He is a full time chaplain who has time dedicated to hospice, care center, palliative care, hospital and also participates in employee support programs and community outreach with local ministerial services.
People who are newly diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment or post treatment and their significant others are invited. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn.
Virtual Cancer Support Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. Registration for the support group is not required and there is no cost to attend. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.
