A recent report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showed that when it comes to fruit and vegetable consumption among children, Minnesota is doing better than most states.
The report, entitled “Variations in fruit, vegetable and sugar sweetened beverage intake among young children by state, United States 2021” was released in late February. It found that Minnesota averages are better than the national average and in comparison to bordering states (Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota). Minnesota’s rank is better than 43 other states on children’s fruit consumption and 44 other states on vegetable consumption.
“Minnesota, through programs like the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) and other state and locally based efforts, strives to do everything possible to support healthy eating among children and youth,” said Kris Igo, the director of the Office of Statewide Health Improvement Initiatives at the Minnesota Department of Health. “These findings clearly show that positive impacts are being made in communities throughout the state.”
Dietary guidelines recommend that children eat fruits and vegetables each day. The recommendations for children ages 1 to 5 generally include one cup of fruit and one cup of vegetables per day, which increases as a child’s calorie needs increase.
A diet rich in fruits and vegetables supports good health and reduces the long-term risk for chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It also helps to strengthen a child’s immune system and helps fight illnesses.
Aitkin County SHIP Coordinator and Registered Dietitian Hannah Colby, said that work being done to improve healthy eating and fruit and vegetable consumption locally contributed to the positive national findings for Minnesota. “We’ve seen amazing collaborative efforts and initiatives over the last several years. Projects like the transformation of the Community Food Shelf at First Lutheran Church to a Super Shelf, the completion of the Hill City Community Garden, successful Farm to School programs, implementation of Share Tables in the schools and increased opportunities at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market have contributed to positively addressing consumption of fruits and vegetables by children and food security for families.” Colby continued, “our work is far from done, exciting things are on the horizon through partnership with Riverwood Healthcare Center, downtown businesses and the three school districts in our county.”
One area of improvement the report found for all states, including Minnesota, is sugary drink consumption. Nationally, three out of five children drank a sugar sweetened beverage at least once in the past week. Minnesota is in the middle nationally (24th lowest) for percentage of children who consume sugar-sweetened beverages at least once weekly.
Research shows that people who consume sugary drinks regularly have an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and poor oral health. Drinking sugary drinks can also lead to weight gain.
Colby concluded “We will continue to educate children and families about the dangers of drinking too many sugary drinks and the fact that healthy alternatives exist. Our communities are excited and it’s rewarding to see the positive impact and energy around this work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.