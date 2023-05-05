A recent report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showed that when it comes to fruit and vegetable consumption among children, Minnesota is doing better than most states.

The report, entitled “Variations in fruit, vegetable and sugar sweetened beverage intake among young children by state, United States 2021” was released in late February. It found that Minnesota averages are better than the national average and in comparison to bordering states (Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota). Minnesota’s rank is better than 43 other states on children’s fruit consumption and 44 other states on vegetable consumption.

