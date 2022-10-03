Riverwood staffers bike together weekly.

Riverwood staffers bike together weekly. Pictured, from left: Wendy Franke, Angie Kjelstrom and Angie Kuppich.

 Riverwood Healthcare

The leaves have begun to change and that means the start of school, hunting season and yard cleanup in preparation for the winter months. Fall is a beautiful season up in lakes country but with the change of the season comes some risks.

Trauma is the fourth leading cause of death for all ages. To help prevent accidental injuries, remember to follow a few safety tips.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.