Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Emergency Department Trauma and Stroke Coordinator Rachel Hawthorne, R.N., will speak about stroke risk factors, symptoms, and treatments on KKIN Radio’s Community Connection program Thursday from 8-8:30 a.m.
Tune in at 94.3 on the FM dial to hear about what you can do to help someone who may be suffering from a stroke and why getting emergency care as soon as possible is so important. The longer a person goes without treatment for their stroke symptoms, the more brain tissue becomes ischemic and the tissue dies.
CRMC is designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital by the Minnesota Department of Health recognizing the organization’s preparedness to evaluate, stabilize and provide emergency treatment.
