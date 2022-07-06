“We need to be blunt and straightforward,” stated Arlene Selander during her suicide awareness presentation on June 22.
Selander’s story
Selander is a mom, an Aitkin resident, certified life coach, has over a decade of experience in social work and described herself as someone “passionate about helping people.”
She is not someone who will shy away from sharing her own experiences. About 15 years ago, Selander was diagnosed with major depressive disorder, a mood disorder defined by the Mayo Clinic as “a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest.” She was also diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder characterized by persistent worry.
“I will tell anybody my mental health story,” said Selander. “And I’m not ashamed of it; it’s gotten me where I am.”
Things took a turn in March 2021, when her oldest son deployed with the Minnesota National Guard. “I wasn’t handling it well,” said Selander. “Honestly, I thought I had a stomach tumor. My stomach hurt so bad that I couldn’t put my socks on.”
After making an appointment with Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, her physician asked what was happening. “As it turns out, I did not have a stomach tumor,” explained Selander. After getting back on medication to help with her mental health symptoms, things started to level out again for her.
The Presentation
The public presentation held at the Aitkin Library Community Room by Selander combined “Make It OK” by HealthPartners and “Talk Saves Lives” by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
Make It OK
Make It OK’s website said it is “A campaign to reduce the stigma of mental illnesses … by encouraging open conversations and education on the topic.” Selander’s presentation gave tips on how to have mental health-centered conversations with others by advising how to phrase things and avoiding what not to say. A few examples of phrases that are helpful are: “Thanks for opening up to me’,” “How can I help?” and “I love you.”
Make It OK suggested avoiding some common and usually well-intentioned phrases such as “Maybe try thinking happier thoughts,” and “It could be worse.”
Talk Saves Lives
The presentation’s second segment focused on Talk Saves Lives. This included research-based information like statistics, risk factors, warning signs and how to keep yourself and others safe.
According to Talk Saves Lives, “The number of people who die by suicide each year is 800,000.” Just like some people are at a higher risk for heart disease, some are at higher risk of suicide. These factors can be health-related, historical and environmental, mental health conditions and serious or chronic health conditions, someone with a family history of suicide and someone with previous attempts.
Aitkin area
The Aitkin area communities can watch for the warning signs of the people around them. Those signs can include: if a person is feeling hopeless, talks of suicide and feels like a burden to others. Reach out to those around you and seek help if needed.
Some resources for help include, talking to your doctor, texting “MN” to the crisis text line at 741741, calling the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, and as always, call 911 during an emergency.
“I don’t want somebody to feel ashamed of how they feel,” said Selander. “Honestly, it’s better to make somebody mad … than (having) to find something to say at their funeral.”
Selander Coaching and Consulting can be found on Facebook or call Arlene Selander at 218-820-2813. Further information can be found at makeitok.org/ and afsp.org/talk-saves-lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.