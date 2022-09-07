Sue Abderholden mug

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide rates in Minnesota declined slightly in 2020, but it’s important to remember there were a record number of suicides in 2019, and this is the sixth year in a row where more than 700 Minnesotans have died by suicide. 

There are far too many deaths, and many families are devastated by these deaths. 

