More than 65 years ago, our community came together to help build Aitkin Community Hospital, now known as Riverwood Healthcare Center. Over the years, we have completed hospital and clinic expansions to meet evolving health care marketplace and local resident needs.
For the past year, we have been planning for expanding the hospital’s surgical center to add 63,000 square feet of newly constructed space. We expect to break ground for construction of the new surgery wing in late July with expected completion of the project in fall 2024.
As the communities we serve continue to draw residents and visitors to our beautiful lakes region, we are seeing huge growth in the demand for surgical procedures, from robotic-assisted hernia repair to total joint replacements and more. When we relocated the hospital to Bunker Hill Drive in 2003, the surgical department was built to accommodate 500 surgeries annually. Surgical procedures at Riverwood have more than tripled since 1994 with more than 3,700 anticipated in 2022.
To meet this growing demand, our new surgery center will double the number of operating rooms to six. We will double the capacity for pre- and post-operative areas with enhanced privacy and comfort. The center will include clinic space for general surgery, urology and gastroenterology, including five additional procedure rooms with three endoscopy suites.
With the increasing use of robotic-assisted technology, including da Vinci and VELYS, for specific surgeries, our operating rooms will be larger and redesigned to accommodate these and other innovations that enhance patient recovery and care.
Riverwood Foundation has launched a Strengthening Our Roots capital campaign to raise funds for this expansion project. Since the hospital in Aitkin was built in the early 1950s the generous support from community members and organizations has been outstanding. We are thankful for each gift that supports our mission to improve health with high quality, compassionate and personalized care.
We are blessed to have a team of highly skilled general and specialty care surgeons at Riverwood who bring a high level of excellence, keeping local residents close to home for their procedures. The goal of our expansion project is to pave the way for future growth and to keep our region on the leading edge for surgical care for years to come.
Riverwood will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the surgery center on July 26 at 4 p.m. We invite the public to join us to learn more about your local surgery center. We will share more on this in the weeks to come.
Ken Westman is the chief executive officer for Riverwood Healthcare Center, overseeing a 25-bed critical access hospital in Aitkin and three clinics in Aitkin, Garrison, and McGregor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.