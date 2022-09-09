Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Corporate Controller Jackie Tappe, Pequot Lakes was recently promoted to the organization’s director of finance position.
A Certified Public Accountant with 34 years’ experience in finance, she has been a member of CRMC’s staff for five years. Before that, Tappe was director of finance for St. Cloud Medical Group. She also held positions with Intermedia Outdoors, Inc., In-Fisherman in Brainerd, LarsonAllen Technology Solutions in Brainerd and Whitebirch, Inc. in Breezy Point.
In her new position, Tappe will lead the finance team including a controller and accounts payable staff and serve as a finance business partner to all senior leaders. She will provide timely and actionable reporting and counsel to operations leaders and standardize best practices that drive business results.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
