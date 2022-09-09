Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Corporate Controller Jackie Tappe, Pequot Lakes was recently promoted to the organization’s director of finance position.

A Certified Public Accountant with 34 years’ experience in finance, she has been a member of CRMC’s staff for five years. Before that, Tappe was director of finance for St. Cloud Medical Group. She also held positions with Intermedia Outdoors, Inc., In-Fisherman in Brainerd, LarsonAllen Technology Solutions in Brainerd and Whitebirch, Inc. in Breezy Point.

