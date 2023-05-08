To combat the tobacco industry’s use of marketing tactics, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has launched “Hey Norm,” a creative, relatable marketing campaign intended to engage teens about the issue of vaping.
According to the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey, about 14% of Minnesota’s 11th grade students and more than 2% of middle school students use e-cigarettes.
“We know that nicotine found in e-cigarettes is highly addictive and can lead to significant physical and mental health impacts,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “Teens know some of the harmful side effects, but they may not actively seek out information, and they may not feel comfortable talking about nicotine use with friends or trusted adults.”
The campaign encourages teens to call or text Norm at 833-HEY-NORM to get advice about how to start “the vape talk” with their peers. There’s also a website, Room to Breathe, with data and resources about the harms of nicotine and vaping, ways to get involved and access to quit support tailored for teens.
The campaign highlights the dangers of vaping, which are often underestimated. The truth is that e-cigarette aerosol contains harmful chemicals including ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs; flavorings (which the Tobacco Industry uses to market heavily to teens) such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease; volatile organic compounds; cancer-causing chemicals; and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead.
