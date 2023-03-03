Barb Kallio, Embarrass, Minnesota, is an avid bowler, sometimes bowling in two different leagues. She set a personal goal to carry on her passion for bowling until she reached the age of 85. Until, she couldn’t. Barb could no longer bowl due to a hand issue.
“It wasn’t just bowling,” Kallio said. “I could no longer carry a dinner plate or hold items in my hand. My hand issue was impacting my daily life.”
Kallio consulted with two different orthopaedic specialists near her hometown, resulting in two different care plans. During a conversation with her son-in-law, Ken Westman, CEO at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Kallio shared the differing opinions. Westman mentioned that Riverwood had an exceptional hand surgeon and suggested a consult with Susan Moen, M.D. She took Westman’s advice and scheduled an appointment.
Kallio chose Riverwood orthopaedics after pondering her care plan for a couple of days. She said, “I connected with Dr. Moen. I trusted what she said. She made me feel comfortable about my hand surgery and was so easy to talk to, answering all my questions.”
Surgery took place in early February with Moen performing the following procedures: endoscopic carpal tunnel release, thumb MCP joint fusion, and a CMC suspension arthroplasty. Kallio shared, “I am making strides. I was unsure if I would ever bowl again, but Dr. Moen is hopeful by fall, with some adaptations to my bowling ball, I may be back in the alley again doing what I love to do.”
Kallio was impressed with the care she received at Riverwood and is sharing with all her friends in northern Minnesota. She added, “Riverwood exceeded my expectations with the overall care of my hand injury. Dr. Moen and the entire surgery team were so comforting. The hospital itself was much bigger and more beautiful than I expected.”
