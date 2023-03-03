Susan Moen and Barb Kallio

Susan Moen, M.D. and orthopaedic patient Barb Kallio share a laugh.

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

Barb Kallio, Embarrass, Minnesota, is an avid bowler, sometimes bowling in two different leagues. She set a personal goal to carry on her passion for bowling until she reached the age of 85. Until, she couldn’t. Barb could no longer bowl due to a hand issue.

“It wasn’t just bowling,” Kallio said. “I could no longer carry a dinner plate or hold items in my hand. My hand issue was impacting my daily life.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.