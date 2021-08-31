At the Aitkin County Board Health and Human Services meeting Aug. 24, Riverwood Healthcare Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Taylor made a simple statement about COVID-19.
“This virus is never going away,” said Taylor, who was asked to answer another round of questions about the virus and the current dominant Delta variant.
“It’s going to cycle around,” he added, comparing it to the flu. “There’s going to be infections when the new variants come out or (the virus) circulates, but if you’re vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, the hopeful aspect is that it will be more like a cold rather than a serious illness.”
Taylor and Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor Erin Melz presented an update on the virus and its current impact on Aitkin County at the meeting. Right now, Aitkin County has had a total of 1,472 cases since the beginning of the pandemic as of Friday.
While infection numbers aren’t where they were at the height of the pandemic, the county has had 54 new infections since June 19. Information on whether those cases came from those who were or were not vaccinated was not available, and neither was whether the cases were from the Delta variant.
Both Melz and Taylor said, though, that the Delta variant has been confirmed in Aitkin County – and that most new cases are likely to be the Delta variant, since it is “outperforming all other variants right now.”
“Any new COVID-19 in the last few weeks, you can safely assume it’s Delta,” Taylor said. “At this point, with this variant widely circulating, you’re either going to get COVID-19 or get vaccinated. The vaccine is much less risky than getting COVID-19.”
The current positivity rate in the county is 6.8% – above the 5% “concerning” threshold. The average age for cases right now is in the low 40s.
As for the statewide COVID-19 community transmission map, there are no remaining “low” counties in the state and most of the rest of the counties are now at a high level of community transmission.
One of the questions Taylor was asked was if there was something that could have been done differently to prevent the spread. Taylor said short of a vigorous lockdown, probably not.
“A very contagious variant was going to spread,” he said.
Taylor did say, though, that there is a proven way to mitigate the virus spread – and that is getting vaccinated.
“Vaccinations are what protect the people who can’t be vaccinated and help mitigate spread,” he explained.
Taylor also answered a question about how the rest of the world is faring right now. He responded by saying third-world countries are getting hit hardest, because those countries do not have the same access to vaccines. The U.S., the U.K., Israel and Australia all have strong vaccine programs, but because of the sheer number of people in the U.S., the country is perceived as driving the pandemic right now.
He was also asked about basic measures, and Taylor responded by saying that more than hand washing is needed. The virus is not surviving well on surfaces, he said, but coughing and sneezing put the virus into the air through droplets – where he said it can be easily caught.
As for masks, he said that N-95 masks and surgical masks have been proven most effective, but cloth masks are highly dependent on the material used and the number of layers of fabric in each mask.
He said decisions need to be made by individuals depending on individual circumstances – and whether a person is vaccinated.
“It’s really about risk,” he said.
Aitkin County Public Health and Riverwood will be working together to offer community clinics to administer COVID-19 booster shots this fall.
