Three Community Dental Clinics have been scheduled for this summer.
Community Dental Clinics (CDS) is a non-profit clinic that accepts all forms of insurance. Patients are responsible for any costs not covered by insurance.
CDS offers free and reduced cost care based on income for eligible patients who must apply for this. It can also work with families to create payment plans as necessary.
Community Dental Clinics will be held:
July 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 107 2nd St. SE, Aitkin
Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 429 S. Maddy St., McGregor
Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Assembly of God Church, 102 Lake Ave., Hill City.
To make an appointment, call 866-543-6009.
