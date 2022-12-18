This holiday season, seasonal illnesses are adding to the stress many people often feel this time of year.
In addition to COVID-19, Influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses are causing widespread illness in Minnesota and across the country.
“These seasonal illnesses are peaking sooner, faster and stronger than in the past and all at the same time,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood’s chief medical officer. “This is true for RSV, which is particularly dangerous for young children. RSV is spreading much stronger and earlier than previous years. At Riverwood, we are seeing more patients for Influenza A although we are seeing RSV too.”
Do your part to prevent the spread of these illnesses to keep your family, friends and communities safe and healthy this holiday season.
• Stay home if you or your family members are sick.
• Wash hands often.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or shirt sleeve, not hands.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and mobile devices.
• Avoid close contact with sick people.
• Mask when appropriate.
• Stay up to date on flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
For a nurse appointment for a flu shot or COVID-19 booster vaccine, call the clinic appointments line at 218-927-2157.
As RSV is particularly dangerous for children, seek emergency medical assistance if advised by their primary care provider or they are experiencing serious symptoms. Call your health care provider if you or your child is having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids or experiencing worsening symptoms.
Always go to the emergency department for emergencies or life-threatening illnesses and injuries and call 9-1-1 if you need immediate medical attention.
