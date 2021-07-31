On Aug. 11, Aitkin County Health and Human Services will hold a virtual community workshop from 2-3 p.m. for residents to learn more about the federal and Minnesota tobacco law legislation known as Tobacco 21 or T21. T21 raises the age for residents to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. This includes the purchasing of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, hookah tobacco, cigars, pipe tobacco, and electronic delivery systems such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids.
On Dec. 20, 2019, former President Donald Trump signed legislation amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act raising the age to purchase tobacco products. On May 16, 2020, Gov. Tim Walz signed the law into legislation.
August marks the one-year anniversary since Minnesota became a T21 state, although 41 cities and counties had already raised the age before Aug. 1.
The workshop is being put together by Hannah Colby, Aitkin County’s coordinator of the statewide health initiative, in conjunction with the American Lung Association and the Public Health Law Center. The event is free and open to the public and will be an educational opportunity to learn more about T21 and the implications for local law enforcement. The workshop will also discuss how the law has affected sales and usage rates in the juvenile population.
The 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey found that youth dependency on nicotine is at an all time high. The report found that “one-third of students who currently use e-cigarettes frequently use the product,” 20 times or more per month. This is an 80% increase from 2017.
The workshop will discuss how the law has affected sales and usage rates in the juvenile population. Since it has been only a year since the law was adopted statewide, data for this year will be scarce. “One of our objectives is ninth grade students in Aitkin, Itasca, and Koochiching counties reporting use of any tobacco, including e-cigarettes and hookah, in the last 30 days will decrease by 3% by 2022,” said Colby.
Commissioners Mark Wedel and Laurie Westerlund have been invited to attend and have indicated that they will be in attendance. Registration links have not been set up yet. Look for that information in the coming weeks.
