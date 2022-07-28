A presentation about Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) highlighted the July 19 meeting of the Aitkin County Toward Zero Deaths Coalition.
Megan Helberg, regional program manager for MADD in Minnesota, and North and South Dakota, joined the meeting via Zoom.
The mission of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking.
“The heart and soul of MADD is victim services,” said Helberg, who works in Bloomington.
According to statistics from the FBI and National Highway Traffic Administration, every day in the U.S. about 800 people are injured in a drunk driving crash … An average drunk driver has driven over 80 times before a first arrest.
Begun in 1980, MADD’s longest running and most popular public awareness campaign is Tie One On For Safety, which asks motorists to tie a red ribbon to their vehicle as a pledge to drive safe and sober throughout the holiday season.
Although MADD is widely recognized for its public awareness programs and legislative efforts, the organization is also one of the largest crime victim assistance organizations in the world according to the federal government. MADD provides emotional support to victims as well as valuable information such as how the criminal justice system works and how to apply for Crime Victims Compensation funds. Trained victim advocates also supply a list of referrals such as professional counselors, civil attorneys and clergy who are skilled at working with crash victims.
Through MADD programs, youth are helping change the social environment that often accepts underage drinking as a “rite of passage.” These programs include Power of Parents and Power of Youth.
Other TZD business included a July 21 walkable audit in Aitkin to identify concerns about safety and access for those who bike and walk.
Twenty-three people were registered to take part in the audit, for which a grant had been procured.
The coalition also discussed the junction of Hwy. 169 and County Road 3, where there have been some accidents. Aitkin County Engineer John Welle said that there are currently no proposed changes to the intersection. However, he said MnDOT is seeking a grant to do some road improvements in the area, such as wider shoulder and left turn lanes.
As of July 19, there were 206 Minnesota road fatalities compared to 234 last year.
The next TZD meeting, in-person at the Aitkin Police Station and via Zoom, is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.