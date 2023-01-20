Environmental Services Aides: Edward Kesller, Pequot Lakes and Mike Mueller, Crosby, were recently presented Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Trophy Fish Award. One of their co-workers’ mother had been declining with some health issues and unfortunately died. The employee did not have enough vacation time built up for the time he needed off from work and could not financially go without the income. Kesller and Mueller donated some of their personal vacation time to the co-worker. “This was an amazing display of dedication to a co-worker and truly shows compassion for one another,” his nominator wrote. Kesller, a member of CRMC’s staff the past six years, is a graduate of the Area Education Center in Brainerd. Mueller has been a member of CRMC’s staff the past two years. He is a graduate of Aitkin High School. Pictured: Edward Kesller (center) with, front from left: Senior Administrative Assistant Kodi Olander, Social Worker/Palliative Care Coordinator Betsy Liedl, Chief Executive Officer Amy Hart, Environmental Services Director S.J. Wieczoreak, Environmental Services Manager Denise Schmidt, Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Blank, Chief Operating Officer Lynn Severson and Leadership Engagement Coach Jessie Koschmeder. Not pictured: award winner Mike Mueller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.