Cuyuna Regional Medical Center surgeons Howard McCollister, M.D. and Paul Severson, M.D., will present information on a clinic study opportunity at a free virtual seminar on Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 6 p.m. Register to receive a link to the free seminar at https://form.jotform.com/223205739607154
In the seminar, participants will learn about the Endogenex procedure, a non-surgical treatment that promotes better management of blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. This procedure is being done under an FDA-approved clinical trial at CRMC in Crosby.
McCollister and Severson, the study’s principal investigators, will provide an overview of type 2 diabetes, the Endogenex procedure and what participation in the study involves. They and their colleagues will also answer all questions from participants via chat.
CRMC is partnering with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Southern California as investigating institutions for the clinic trial. Candidates are now being sought for the second phase of the study to further evaluate the new, endoscopic day procedure.
Individuals to be considered must have had type 2 diabetes for 10 years or less, currently use diabetes medicine (oral at this time), be between 22 and 65 years of age and have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 24 to 40. Once patients are screened for the study, they undergo an endoscopic Endogenex procedure and then attend follow-up visits over the next year to include laboratory draws along with wellness counseling.
There is no cost to participants in the study. A stipend for participation is provided. To learn more about the study and determine if you qualify, visit www.regent1study.com.
