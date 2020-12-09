As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike around the area, state and nation, the numbers can become numbing – and overwhelming.
But breaking down those numbers and making sense of their impact can lead to a better understanding of the pandemic.
Currently in Aitkin County, there are 846 confirmed cases as of Monday, with 30 deaths. The current case rate for the county is 205.89 cases per 10,000 people.
Aitkin County has a current positivity rate of 15.4%, down slightly from the week before when it was 16.6%. The current positivity rate for the state is 11.4%. In terms of a death rate, Aitkin is the third-highest county in the state with a rate of 3.64%, among the confirmed deaths from the virus.
Of Aitkin County’s 30 dead (as of Saturday, Dec. 5), 12 are aged from 71-80, 10 are betweens the ages of 81-90 and eight are 91 or older.
EXPLAINING THE TERMS
Positivity rate is the percentage of positive test from the total number of those tested – not from the total number of residents in the county.
The death rate is calculated by dividing the number of deaths by the total number of confirmed cases in the county.
Long-term care facilities, or congregate care facilities, are places like assisted living or nursing homes.
WHERE ARE DEATHS HAPPENING?
Aitkin County’s 30 deaths are largely found in long-term care facilities. As the Aitkin County Public Health Department explained late last week, 23 of the county’s 30 deaths came from those facilities.
As of Saturday, Aitkin County had two long-term care facilities that had reported cases – Aicota Health Care Center and Aicota Assisted Living.
Previously, Aitkin Health Services had at least one staff member test positive for the disease, but the facility announced it is now clear of the disease.
Aicota said in its latest update Nov. 27 that it had 55 residents and 40 staff members test positive, with 23 residents having released from the facility’s COVID-19 unit.
Total deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota are 4,005 as of Monday, and among them 2,645 are those living in these types of congregate care facilities. Statewide, the death rate for this demographic is 67%. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the death rate for residents in long-term care or assisted living is 21.2%.
RISK FACTORS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated about 46 million Americans live in rural areas and face distinctive challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those challenges are higher rates of cigarette smoking, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, as well as less access to health care. Those challenges put some rural residents at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 or having severe illness. They are also less likely to have health insurance.
The CDC also noted that rural communities are becoming more diverse racially and ethnically. Racial and ethnic minority groups including African Americans, Hispanics and Latinos, American Indians/Alaskan Natives, and Asian/Pacific Islanders, are at increased risk of getting COVID-19 and having severe illness.
In looking at diabetes locally, Aitkin County has the highest prevalence of diabetes in Minnesota at 12.5% of the total population. Mille Lacs County is ranked fourth in the state with a 11.6% diabetes rate.
Obesity, also a COVID-19 risk factor, is more prevalent in rural areas. Pine County has the highest prevalence of adult obesity in Minnesota at 37.2%. Mille Lacs County ranks fifth in the state with a 34.9% adult obesity rate. Aitkin County has a 29.6% rate.
In another risk category, adult smoking, Mille Lacs County comes in sixth in the state with 17.7% of adults who smoke. Aitkin County has a 15.6% adult smoking rate.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 DEATHS IN THE STATE
Among the white (non-Hispanic) population in Minnesota, the death rate is 1.4%. Among the black (non-Hispanic) population in Minnesota, the death rate is .85%. Among the American Indian/Alaska Native (non-Hispanic) population in Minnesota, the death rate is 2.01%. The Hispanic death rate in Minnesota is .47%.
The MDH website also indicated that the source of the majority of COVID-19 cases is unknown with 137,945 cases. The ones that were traced back to a specific location include community interaction (with no known contact with a confirmed case) at 60,808 cases, community interaction (with a known contact with confirmed case) at 54,554 cases, and congregate care living (staff, resident or visitor) at 25,696 cases. See chart for more numbers on likely exposures.
SUMMARY OF COVID-19 STATEWIDE
Total positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Minnesota as of Thursday, Dec. 3 are 327,477. The age group with the highest number of COVID positive tests are the 25-30 years of age at 34,806 cases.
The age group with the highest number of deaths are the 85-89 years in age with 691. The age group with the second highest number of deaths are 90-94 year olds with 623 deaths. See the chart on page 1 for numbers of deaths in other age groups.
