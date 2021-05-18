Riverwood is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at local churches in Aitkin, St. James Catholic Church and Journey North Church, on Thursdays in May.
However, beginning Thursday, June 3, COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be offered weekly on site at Riverwood’s Aitkin clinic on Thursdays, 3:30-5 p.m.
For a vaccine appointment, call Riverwood’s coronavirus line at 844-428-1323, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, or use the online scheduling link on the homepage.
