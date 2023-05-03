Veteran suicide a priority for national commander

The cities of Aitkin and Ironton were stops in a year-long tour by American Legion National Commander Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola (pronounced Tree-Ola).
Troiola spoke to a group of veterans and community members at a breakfast at the American Legion Club in Aitkin April 19, and a dinner later that day in Ironton.
Veteran suicide is among the priority issues Troiola is talking about at local posts across the United States.
“Since 9/11, there has been 125,000 veteran suicides,” said Troiola. “That’s 6,000 per year.”
He said veterans who need help are often reluctant to step forward, because there are risks involved. Troiola is encouraging local Legion posts to become resource centers where conversations can be initiated with veterans in need of treatment for PTSD or other mental health concerns. He said veteran families often need assistance as well.
Troiola said there are many resources offered through the national American Legion organization such as temporary financial assistance and a program to train volunteers about how to start conversations with veterans in need.
“It’s a problem we need to solve as a nation,” he said. “We’re looking for America to help.”
Begun in 2020, the American Legion’s “Be The One” is a campaign that aims to increase awareness of the veteran suicide epidemic, destigmatize mental health counseling and develop solutions. (See betheone.org.)
Troiola said other veteran issues he hears about are housing needs and child care. He also talked about legislation before Congress. One bill is to pay Coast Guard members in the event of a government shutdown. While other military service men and women received pay during the last government shutdown, the Coast Guard did not, as it falls under the direction of Homeland Security.
He said the American Legion is currently forming assessment teams to determine quality of life of active duty military members. “The satisfaction among active duty families is 49%,” said Troiola. “That is the lowest in 40 years.”
ABOUT TROIOLA
Troiola, who lives in Maine, spent his entire working career in the automotive service industry, where he began as a parts manager at a local Chevrolet dealership and went to serve in many capacities of management. At the time of his retirement in 2017, he was director of service and parts at a New York Metro Mercedes Benz dealership. After a brief time at home, he began an entirely new career as a school bus driver for the Falmouth School District and part-time motor coach operator.
Troiola was elected national commander last September and embarked on a journey to visit American Legion Posts across the nation. He said he has about 14 states still to visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.