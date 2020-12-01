Learn more about how to diagnose and treat a hernia, including the treatment options available, at a virtual Hernia Seminar offered by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 3. Visit https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 5 p.m. to view the presentation.
Surgical expert Andrew Loveitt, D.O., will briefly discuss the signs and symptoms of a hernia, the importance of early detection and the latest minimally invasive treatment options available for hernia repair at CRMC, including minimally invasive robotic surgery. Individuals will have the opportunity to ask questions online.
People with hernias usually experience swelling, a bulge or pain in the abdomen, pelvis or groin area. They may also have pain or discomfort, especially when bending over, coughing or lifting. Those with hernias also have weakness, pressure or a feeling of heaviness in their abdomen and often have acid reflux, chest pain or difficulty swallowing.
For more information, go here. Call 218-545-1048 option 1 to schedule a consultation.
