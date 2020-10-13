The public is encouraged to participate in Kaleidoscope, a virtual cancer patient fundraiser in October. All proceeds will help area cancer patients undergoing treatment.
An online auction of items donated by CRMC staff is planned for Monday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. at CRMC2020.givesmart.com. Each Thursday of the month there will be Facebook presentations with OB/GYN Rachel Cady, WHNP Melissa Goble and cancer survivors. Go to www.face
book.com/crosbycares/ to view presentations. For more information, visit www.cuyunamed.org or contact Jennifer Podsiadly, 218-545-4455.
