Area women are invited to virtually attend “Pregnancy and Delivery 101,” an informal educational event on Thursday, Sept. 24. Go to https://www.facebook.com/crosbycares/at 4 p.m. to view the presentation.
Obstetrician/gynecologist Ann Johnson, M.D., of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, will briefly provide tips about the importance of staying fit, getting plenty of rest and eating a healthy diet as ways to help the body cope with the pressures of pregnancy. She’ll also present a go-to guide for labor and delivery, including the best ways to manage labor pain, the three phases of labor and labor procedures. Participants will be able to submit questions via chat.
Johnson recently joined the medical staff of CRMC after completing a residency at New Hanover Regional Medical Center at the University of North Carolina.
The presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women’s Health.
For more information, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health.
