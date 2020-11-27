Are you living with a hernia? Hernia symptoms include outward bulging of the skin, groin discomfort or tenderness, abdominal wall discomfort or swelling, pain in the abdomen, pelvis or groin.
To learn more about how they can be repaired, attend a virtual seminar, “Hernia Repair and Rapid Recovery,” on Monday, Nov. 30, from 6- 6:30 p.m., with a 30-minute presentation and time for questions and answers. Dr. Howard McCollister, general surgeon, will present options for hernia repair, including minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery.
The seminar will be presented live on the Facebook page for Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Learn more at www.RiverwoodHealthcare.org, click Hernia Repair.
If you are unable to view the seminar at the scheduled time, email healthyliving@rwhealth.org. To schedule a hernia screening exam, call 218-927-5566.
