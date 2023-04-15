Jenny Vogel

Jenny Vogel

 Riverwood Healthcare Center

Riverwood Healthcare Center has welcomed Jenny Vogel as clinical informatics manager in the Information Technology Department.

Vogel’s key responsibilities include oversight of the Clinical Informatics staff, providing direction, coordination and collaboration as it relates to the electronic health record (EHR). She works to integrate nursing science, computer science and information science to manage and communicate data, information, knowledge and wisdom into the nursing practice. She offers leadership and operational support for the Epic EHR used by Riverwood.

