This quarter’s Riverwood Auxiliary member spotlight is Claudine Nordean.
She was born and raised in Aitkin. She and her husband worked and raised their four girls in Aitkin. Her girls live in Canada, Arizona and Minnesota and visit often.
Claudine is 91 years old and still volunteers at Auxiliary events when possible.
Claudine joined the Auxiliary after retiring in 1994. She had several friends among Auxiliary members who convinced her to join. She was one of five members involved in setting up the first Auxiliary Gift Shop at Riverwood. She helped with selecting and buying items to sell there and worked in the Gift Shop for many years.
Claudine has more recently worked at the Auxiliary booth at the Aitkin County Fair, baked cookies for the bake sale, sold quilt tickets, worked at the front desk, and helped put together Comfort Care bags for cancer patients.
The best thing about being in the Auxiliary is getting to know new people, both Auxiliary members and hospital employees. Claudine is most proud of the fact that the Auxiliary paid off their most recent pledge of $100,000 early. She feels grateful to be a part of this wonderful group.
The Auxiliary has begun to make payments toward their current pledge of $150,000 to the Riverwood Foundation Strengthening our Roots Campaign. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Auxiliary, contact Joyce Knapper at 218-549-3443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.