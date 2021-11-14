Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s free health program that brings doctors and individuals together to walk, will continue in Crosby throughout the winter months. Depending on the weather and per the group’s preferences, the walks may be held indoors or outdoors.
The goal of Walk With Doc is to improve the health of participants. Walks are held every Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Hallett Community Center. Participants hear a brief presentation on the benefits of walking and wellness and then walk at their own pace. Indoor walks will be held around the Hallett’s ice-skating rink and the outdoor walks will be along the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area trails near the Croft Mine.
Increasing exercise, even moderately, may help reduce the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. Adding 10 minutes of physical activity a day, such as walking, is a small change that can make a big difference. CRMC teamed up with Walk With Doc to bring the international program to the Cuyuna Lakes.
