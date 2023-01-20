There are many perks to aging, such as the culmination of a growing family or the joy of a well-earned retirement. However, aging can also be associated with bothersome consequences, like difficulty sleeping and changes in memory.
While these concerns can seem overwhelming, there are practical and effective ways to address them at home and improve overall health.
“Doctor, I just don’t sleep like I used to.” This is one of the most common worries I hear from patients in my clinic. Studies show that sleep quality does, in fact, decrease with age, sometimes leading to difficulties with falling asleep, staying asleep or both. We call this “insomnia.” While new or sudden insomnia should be evaluated by a medical professional, focusing on proper sleep habits at home can significantly improve the quality of sleep as one ages. Proper sleep habits include aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep each night, going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, eliminating the use of screens in the bedroom (TVs, cellphones) and avoiding naps and caffeine after the noon hour. Studies show that following these sleep habits regularly can improve sleep as effectively as a medication can (except without the negative side effects).
In addition to sleep concerns, many of my patients fear forgetfulness as they age. It should be noted that some degree of forgetfulness is normal with aging, such as forgetting the day of the week. However, the forgetfulness associated with dementia tends to be much more severe, such as getting lost in familiar places. There are currently no medications or supplements that are proven to prevent dementia, so be wary of advertisements about supplements that claim to improve memory. There are, however, mental exercises that can be practiced to help sharpen the mind. My favorite mental exercise is practicing daily gratitude; I often recommend this to patients, as it is easy to do and is a great way to end the day. Practicing daily gratitude includes writing down, perhaps in a journal, three very specific things you were grateful for at the end of your day, such as a good cup of coffee. Practicing daily gratitude has been shown to improve memory, preserve youthfulness, prevent depression and increase life expectancy.
Following these tips on sleep and memory won’t actually stop the process of aging, but perhaps they’ll help you feel younger! And remember, if you have concerns about aging, talk to your doctor.
A Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Hannah Salk Elsenpeter practices at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic. Her special interests include obstetrics and women’s health, dermatology with dermoscopy, pediatrics and addiction medicine. For an appointment with Elsenpeter, call 218-546-7000.
