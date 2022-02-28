Wear blue for Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Throughout March, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s entrance will be lit blue as part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness to educate area residents about the importance of colorectal cancer screening and show support for patients, survivors and caregivers.
Blue is the color of colorectal cancer awareness and CRMC’s employees will also wear blue to work on Tuesday, March 8.
As part of the Colon Cancer Coalition’s nationwide #BlueForCRC initiative, hospitals and landmarks throughout Minnesota will be lit blue on March 8. The commitment of the state’s civic and business community provides a platform to bring attention to the nation’s second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 149,500 Americans will be diagnosed and 52,980 may lose their lives to colorectal cancer this year. One in five colorectal cancer patients are ages 20 to 55. By 2030, colorectal cancer is estimated to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in adults ages 20 to 49.
Colorectal cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented through screening. Because there are often no symptoms when it is first developing, colorectal cancer can only be caught early through regular screening, said CRMC Surgeon Shawn Roberts, M.D. A screening colonoscopy can prevent cancer by removing pre-cancerous polyps before they can become cancer.
“The benefits of early detection and treatment are dramatic. The possibility of curing patients after symptoms develop can be quite low, but if colorectal cancer is found and treated at an early stage, the opportunity to cure is almost 100%. Most colon cancers start as small growths called polyps. If we can find these polyps while they are still non-cancerous, we can remove them, and the cancer may be prevented. Major surgery can usually be avoided as well,” Roberts said.
In addition to timely and regular screening for colorectal cancer, Dr. Roberts said people may be able to lower their risk of getting the disease by avoiding foods that are high in fat; eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, and other high-fiber foods; maintaining a normal body weight; not smoking; and drinking alcohol only in moderation.
For more information, contact your primary care provider. Call 218-546-7000 for an appointment with a CRMC physician.
