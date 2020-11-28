Those investigating treatment options for weight loss are invited to a virtual informational seminar about bariatric surgery offered by Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIMIS) on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Visit www.facebook.com/crosbycares/ at 3 p.m. to view the presentation.
Surgeon Paul Severson, M.D., will speak about obesity as a disease, causes and surgical options. RN Corrie Jeremiason will provide information about every aspect of the weight loss program including requirements of the program, timelines and insurance coverage.
For more information call 218-545-1048 or toll free at 888-546-4343.
