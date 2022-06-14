Those considering weight loss surgery are invited to hear testimonials from people who had the procedure at a free, virtual Weight Loss Surgery Support Group meeting Tuesday, June 21, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Pre- and post-surgical weight loss surgery patients are invited to come together to talk, share experiences and provide emotional support to one another. The Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIMIS) support group offers a variety of speakers and topics designed to provide high quality, educational programs related to weight loss surgery. The discussions can be therapeutic and educational. Supportive family members and friends are also encouraged to attend.
Virtual MIMIS Weight Loss Surgery Support Group meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. except for December.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
