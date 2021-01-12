Those considering weight loss surgery are invited to hear testimonials from people who had the procedure at a free, virtual Weight Loss Surgery Support Group meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. The importance of supplementation in a diet will be discussed.
Pre- and post-surgical weight loss surgery patients are invited to talk, share experiences and provide emotional support to one another. The Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery support group offers a variety of speakers and topics related to weight loss surgery. Supportive family members and friends are also encouraged to attend.
Virtual MIMIS Weight Loss Surgery Support Group meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. except for December. Send a message requesting a meeting link to Corrie.Jeremiason@cuyunamed.org or Regina.Schimek@cuyunamed.org. Call 218-545-1048 for more information.
