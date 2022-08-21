What is an End-of-Life (EOL) Doula? Commitment to a dying person and loved ones: The EOL doula’s primary commitment is to the dying person; loved ones may be included by the person dying throughout the EOL doula’s involvement in the case. The EOL doula will make every effort to help the dying person maintain their sense of dignity in the face of decline.

Why choose Aitkin County CARE? Three individuals have trained through the International End-of-Life Doula Association (INELDA). INELDA is committed to a set of ethical standards it expects INELDA-trained doulas to follow and advocates for establishing these standards as a baseline for the profession. These standards are relevant for end-of-life doulas or death doulas who work in private practice allowing individuals to stay in their home for as long as they choose.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.