What is an End-of-Life (EOL) Doula? Commitment to a dying person and loved ones: The EOL doula’s primary commitment is to the dying person; loved ones may be included by the person dying throughout the EOL doula’s involvement in the case. The EOL doula will make every effort to help the dying person maintain their sense of dignity in the face of decline.
Why choose Aitkin County CARE? Three individuals have trained through the International End-of-Life Doula Association (INELDA). INELDA is committed to a set of ethical standards it expects INELDA-trained doulas to follow and advocates for establishing these standards as a baseline for the profession. These standards are relevant for end-of-life doulas or death doulas who work in private practice allowing individuals to stay in their home for as long as they choose.
What can I expect? At the time you contact Aitkin County CARE, Kim Nutting, caregiver consultant, will set a time to go over the role of the doula, what the cost would be, as well as find the right doula match to pair you with. This is a private time for individuals. CARE listens and supports the dying person’s wishes: emotional, spiritual and physical. CARE provides the dying person and their family unwavering support before, during and after death. CARE helps knit together support from health care providers, working right alongside hospice as needed.
To learn more or to set up a time to discuss end-of-life doulas, contact Aitkin County CARE 218-927-1383 extension 2.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
