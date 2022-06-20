People with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities.
Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a wide range of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. Aitkin County Care is raising awareness about dementia, changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia, and moving people to action as Dementia Friends; Supporting family and friend caregivers by providing accessible information, resources and in-person support; Promoting meaningful participation in our community for everyone, including communities that experience inequities because of race, ethnicity, culture, language, sexual orientation, gender identity, mental illness, hearing/sensory differences, intellectual or physical abilities and economic status.
Join us on Monday, June 27 at Aitkin County Care for a one-hour information session about dementia. This class will begin at 11 a.m. It is available in person or via Zoom. Please visit www.ACTonALZ.org to register or call Aitkin County Care at 218-927-1383 ext 2.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.