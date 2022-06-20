People with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities. 

Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a wide range of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. Aitkin County Care is raising awareness about dementia, changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia, and moving people to action as Dementia Friends; Supporting family and friend caregivers by providing accessible information, resources and in-person support; Promoting meaningful participation in our community for everyone, including communities that experience inequities because of race, ethnicity, culture, language, sexual orientation, gender identity, mental illness, hearing/sensory differences, intellectual or physical abilities and economic status.

Join us on Monday, June 27 at Aitkin County Care for a one-hour information session about dementia. This class will begin at 11 a.m. It is available in person or via Zoom. Please visit www.ACTonALZ.org to register or call Aitkin County Care at 218-927-1383 ext 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.