Sex and Menopause: What’s Age Got to Do with It? will be presented via Zoom by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Rachel Cady, M.D., on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. as part of a new Red Hot Mamas Menopause Management Education Program. Register to receive a link to the free seminar at https://form.jotform.com/220186072057148.
In the seminar, women will learn about key sexual changes they face at menopause. Dr. Cady, a certified menopause practitioner, will provide strategies and options for a good sex life at menopause and beyond. A chat room will also be available so women can anonymously ask questions and have them answered by Dr. Cady and her colleagues.
Menopause opens a new chapter in a woman’s life, according to Dr. Cady. The symptoms that occur at menopause may bring about sexual changes that some women aren’t totally prepared for. Women should not be caught off guard by these symptoms which can alter a woman’s sex life. No matter what sexual setbacks a woman has during menopause, there are solutions.
CRMC recently partnered with Red Hot Mamas to provide information and support to women to optimize their health at menopause and beyond. The presentation is part of a series of seminars offered by CRMC Women’s Health. Find the full schedule at www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health.
