Wildfires cause worst air quality in state history

On July 29 the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for most of the state.
North winds behind a cold front brought smoke from Canadian wildfires along the Minnesotan borders with Manitoba and Ontario into the area. Residents across the county woke up to a burning smell and a thick, heavy haze blanketing the landscape.
The MPCA advised people to stay indoors, use air conditioning and limit time outside. Exposure to both short-term and long-term air pollution can be dangerous, from small annoyances like a sore throat, itchy eyes or coughing to asthma attacks, respiratory infections, the worsening of diseases involving the lungs, hospitalizations, cancer and even death.
Children and the elderly are disproportionately affected by air pollution and when possible, should take greater caution.
MPCA has three recommendations for protecting yourself: Be aware of the air quality; protect yourself while driving (close windows and put your ventilation system on recirculate); and avoid unnecessary exposure to pollutants.
UNDERSTANDING AIR QUALITY
The Environmental Protection Agency has been monitoring and measuring air quality levels since 1979. The Air Quality Index used today was created in 1999 and has been adjusted over the years based on the latest air quality standards.
It measures the air concentration of five major pollutants: ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. When the concentration of any of these pollutants exceeds health standards an alert is issued.
Last weekend, AQI levels reached all-time highs across the state, including Brainerd, which had one of the worst air quality ratings in the state. According to the Air Quality Index, the AQI on July 29 for the Brainerd Lakes area reached a record high of 401.
The AQI runs from 0-500. Values 0-100 are thought to be satisfactory. Anything over 100 is considered unhealthy and anything over 300 is considered hazardous.
The AQI is further categorized into six colors that signal the human impact of the current air quality levels. It is designed for the public to be able to quickly access information on the air quality and take the appropriate steps to reduce exposure.
An AQI of 0-50 is level green and means the air is considered safe for all.
An AQI of 51-100 is level yellow and it means the air quality is considered acceptable, however those who are sensitive to air pollution could be at risk.
An AQI of 101-150 is level orange and means that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
An AQI of 151-200 is level red and means that the air quality is unhealthy for all individuals and the general public could experience negative health effects due to the air quality.
An AQI of 201-300 is level purple and means that the air quality is very unhealthy for all and there is an increased risk of negative health effects.
An AQI of 301 and higher is level dark red. When the air quality reaches this high the air is considered hazardous for all and a health warning of emergency conditions is put into place.
To monitor the AQI, visit: www.airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics/
NO END IN SIGHT
As of July 28, the Canadian Department of Natural Resources reported 4,891 active fires in Canada. This included 367 active fires in Manitoba and 971 active fires in Ontario. At this time, the wildfires can all be attributed to lightning or natural phenomena. These numbers far exceed Canada’s 10-year averages. Overall, the country averaged 3,753 wildfires per year, Manitoba averaged 247 and Ontario 507. And the wildfire season is not over. Higher temperatures and an earlier start to the wildfire season have contributed to these higher numbers.
As long as the wildfires continue to burn, Minnesotans should monitor the air quality. Plumes of smoke will most likely continue to make their way into the state, bringing hazardous air with it.
On July 30, MPCA extended the air quality alert for the area through Aug. 3.
A high pressure system built over the area on Sunday and lingered over the area until Tuesday morning. The MPCA warned that smoke would recirculate under the high pressure, leading to prolonged periods of heavy smoke.
