In memory of the late Roger and Sandy Wilson, the Wilson family of Aitkin has created the Roger and Sandy Wilson Scholarship to help individuals better themselves. The fund is administered by Riverwood Foundation at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
These scholarship funds are intended to ease the burden of tuition costs so that aspiring students or health care professionals can obtain advanced training and licensed practical nurse or registered nurse degrees. The desired outcome is to enhance the local health care workforce and to strengthen the health system serving the Aitkin County and Garrison communities and surrounding area.
Since 2011, the Wilson scholarship fund has made awards totaling $18,000.
The application deadline for the upcoming school year beginning in Fall 2022 is June 10. To obtain an application, contact the Riverwood Foundation office at 218-927-5158 or knelson2@rwhealth.org
About Roger D. and Sandy Wilson
Roger and his wife Sandy made their home in the Aitkin area in 1970. A career change and a desire to live “up north” brought them to the area from Albert Lea. Roger owned and operated Lake States Lumber in Aitkin while Sandy worked as a nurse at Riverwood’s Aitkin clinic for 29 years. With a strong commitment to their local health system, Roger and Sandy passed on their spirit of caring and giving to Riverwood Foundation to their son, Steve Wilson, who worked at Lake States Lumber and serves on the Governing Board of Directors for Riverwood Healthcare Center. Steve, his wife, Julie and three children: Reagan, Brynn and Tanner, have continued Roger and Sandy’s legacy of charitable giving to support their local health care system.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.