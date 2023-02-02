“I feel amazing, I can do anything and am just enjoying my life,” said 28-year-old Dianne Hamilton, Onamia, who underwent bariatric surgery at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, this past July. In just six months, she dropped 110 pounds, went from a size of 4X to large and substantially improved her health and well-being. 

“It’s phenomenal, people notice me and tell me I really look good,” said the woman with renewed self-confidence whose health continues to improve both physically and mentally.

