CARE is helping seniors and disabled adults in Aitkin County to live independently and to provide support to those who care for them. This is how...
Exercise: Keeping yourself active is crucial when individuals want to stay in their homes for as long as possible. Classes are available through Aitkin County CARE.
Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is meeting in Aitkin and Malmo and plans for a class in McGregor. This is designed to maintain balance and increase activity with classes two times per week.
Tai Ji Quan meets twice a week. This program strengthens your body to reduce falls. The class provides the exercise needed to improve your balance and the confidence you need to keep active.
Foot CARE: The second and fourth Tuesday of the month, CARE holds a clinic for seniors to get their feet soaked, nails trimmed, feet massaged and checked for any potential problems that may need a doctor referral. Services are provided by a registered nurse. Please call for an appointment. A $20 donation is recommended.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers: This six-week class offers the tools needed for caregivers. Too often, caregivers tend to forget about their own needs. This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Support Groups:
Call CARE to register.
Memory Loss Support Group: First Wednesday of the month, 1:15-2:15 p.m.
Caregiver Support Group: Last Monday of the month, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Memory Lane Café: This is a social time to enjoy conversation, activities geared towards brain health and an opportunity to meet new people. Join this group on the second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. at Maryhill Manor. No registration is required. Just show up.
Homemaking for 65 and older: Available through Aitkin County CARE. Light housekeeping, meal prep, laundry and help with paperwork. This is available on a sliding scale based on the individual’s income. Staff is trained and has completed a background check with the Department of Human Services.
Respite Care: Giving the caregiver a break; having a trained individual come in to be with the care receiver while the caregiver takes care of their own business. Staff are trained and have completed a background check with the Department of Human Services.
Transportation: Aitkin County CARE can provide rides to the grocery store, laundromat, pharmacy, etc. In addition, Rides for Health is available for medical appointments to individuals of all ages. This includes rides to receive Covid vaccines.
For more information on any of these programs please call Aitkin County CARE at 218-927-1383. All staff members can get you the information needed.
If you would like to make a difference in the lives of our community, CARE has a number of volunteer opportunities. CARE can find the right fit for you. Give us a call.
