It’s been a busy winter for the Aitkin Women of Today

The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) have had a busy winter.
Activities included: Salvation Army bell ringing; That Guy letter; a fundraiser selling butter braids; a Christmas event that included a movie, prizes, handprint potholders and holiday bake sale at the Rialto, co-sponsored with the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee; participation (children’s games) in the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Wonderama event and Rippleside’s activity pictures and memory book.
Donations were made to the three local food shelves (126 laundry packets) and monetary donations to HOPE, the Aitkin Community Education’s Better Together program, Crescent Cove, the Zach Johnson Kids with Cancer program and the Aitkin Fast Pitch program.
Recently, four members attended the annual Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) Winter State Convention in Plymouth, Minnesota. Joanne Larson, Cathy Olson, Heidi Westerlund and Marie Pedigo participated in a weekend of activities. Highlights of the convention were Larson receiving a MNWT Presidential Medallion in her role as District 3 Director, the Aitkin Women of Today earning 10th place in the SUCCESS program, Kirk Peysar (of the Rialto Theater) receiving the Something Wonderful Award and Owen Miller, Aitkin, receiving the MNWT Outstanding Young Adult Award, which included a $500 scholarship.
Current and upcoming events for the Aitkin Women of Today include Giovanni Pizza sales, assisting in First Lutheran Church’s community meal program, a family bowling social and the annual Easter Carnival, being held on April 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brandl GMC of Aitkin.
For more information or to join the Aitkin Women of Today, contact Heidi at 651-303-5964 or Jessy at 218-513-5993.
Meetings are held the second Monday of the month (except for May and December) at the Aitkin Public Library, at 6 p.m.
