Monday, June 27, is the next meeting for the Lakes & Woods Garden Club. The club meets at the First Lutheran Church in Aitkin, with socializing at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. Coffee and treats are served.
Each meeting hosts a talk. June’s program features Master Naturalist, Mary Leisten, with a talk on the yellow lady slipper plant.
The club is working with a Habitat for Humanity home on a rain garden. The garden is to be planned and installed in an area where drainage from the roof causes excessive wet during the rains, and dry after. The water garden is being planned with the owner.
The Lakes & Woods also provides garden cleanup work and adding flowers in the Aitkin city park gardens.
The Lakes & Woods club meets the last Monday of each month, with the exception of January and February. Each month features a speaker, a tour, an iris exchange, flower art class for next year’s booklet, and at the end of each season, a potluck social.
Join the Lakes & Woods Garden club for a small annual fee and learn about gardening in the colder climate zone, as well as socialize with like-minded individuals.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
