Monday, June 27, is the next meeting for the Lakes & Woods Garden Club.  The club meets at the First Lutheran Church in Aitkin, with socializing at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. Coffee and treats are served.

Each meeting hosts a talk. June’s program features Master Naturalist, Mary Leisten, with a talk on the yellow lady slipper plant.

The club is working with a Habitat for Humanity home on a rain garden. The garden is to be planned and installed in an area where drainage from the roof causes excessive wet during the rains, and dry after. The water garden is being planned with the owner.

The Lakes & Woods also provides garden cleanup work and adding flowers in the Aitkin city park gardens.

The Lakes & Woods club meets the last Monday of each month, with the exception of January and February. Each month features a speaker, a tour, an iris exchange, flower art class for next year’s booklet, and at the end of each season, a potluck social.

Join the Lakes & Woods Garden club for a small annual fee and learn about gardening in the colder climate zone, as well as socialize with like-minded individuals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.